Mkhwebane, lies and deceit

The psychology of lying is a very difficult and complicated - even if somewhat hilarious - phenomenon to fully understand, especially when what underpins the deception is either unknown and or unprovable.

From time immemorial, if you are inclined to consider Eve in the Garden of Eden, lies have always been an integral yet somewhat frowned upon part of human existence.

Friedrich Nietzsche, the German philosopher, asserts as much, claiming it was a condition of life.

The nation has been up in arms over the fact that the occupant of an important office like the public protector is not only a liar, which is in itself a very bad thing to grapple with, but that she has the temerity to lie under oath for reasons we might never fully understand.

Yet people lie almost all the time - some for a living!

Some who will be judging Busisiwe Mkhwebane for lying in the case of the South African Reserve Bank/Bankcorp are themselves habitual, if not crafty, liars. Today, though, they self-righteously pontificate about Mkhwebane's lies.

The psychology behind the lies we tell has spawned many books and movies (those blessed with longevity will remember the movies Liar, liar; True Lies and others). My favourite is a book by Ian Leslie titled Born Liars:Why We Can't Live Without Deceit. Yes, I bought it to understand people like Mkhwebane and everybody else.