Salute to SA's top corruption buster

Whispering Truth To Power, Shameela Seedat's documentary about Thuli Madonsela's last year as South Africa's public protector, is now streaming on Showmax.

A perfect fit for Women's Month, the acclaimed documentary won the Special Jury Prize at Hot Docs, North America's most important documentary festival, as well as awards at FESPACO, Luxor African Film Festival, and Jozi Film Festival, where it was also the opening night film, like it was at Encounters.

The Hot Docs jury praised Whispering Truth To Power for "its timely portrait of a bad-ass public servant who uses her office for good at a pivotal moment in South African politics".

With exclusive, behind-the-scenes access, Whispering Truth To Power charts the final year in office of South Africa's anti-corruption champion as she attempts to seek justice for ordinary people.

After successfully challenging then president Jacob Zuma for illegal use of state funds, Madonsela now had to face the biggest challenge of her career: investigating - in the face of protests, death threats and legal challenges - the alleged systematic takeover of government by a private family in cahoots with the president.

But while Madonsela herself is inspiring, the story Whispering Truth To Power has to tell is sobering for South Africans.