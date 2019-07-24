Jury's still out on Zuma's move

Former president Jacob Zuma threatened on Friday to walk away from a judicial commission of inquiry into corruption, throwing the process into temporary confusion and uncertainty.

An agreement was later cobbled together that will maintain Zuma's participation in the process. But it may be a shortlived truce as he is likely to continue to use the threat of a walkout as leverage over how his evidence and its truthfulness are tested.

For those that have attentively followed his legal and political strategy over the past two decades - referred to in some quarters as his "Stalingrad" strategy - this will have come as no great surprise.

Over the past months, the commission, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has heard chapter and verse about the systematic abuse of public and private power that wreaked havoc with numerous key state institutions.

These included the National Prosecuting Authority, the SA Revenue Service and several other state-owned entities vital for development and public service delivery, like power utility Eskom.

According to numerous witnesses Zuma was the central protagonist. Several large files of witness statements were presented to his legal team in the run-up to Zuma's extraordinary appearance before the commission this week.

They contain myriad accusations against him.

The responsibility of a commission of inquiry is to uncover the truth. Hence it has a duty - as Zondo made clear to Zuma as he began his testimony - to make findings on all material matters. This is the case even though the commission is not a court of law and cannot hold any individual civilly or criminally liable.

Herein lies the dilemma and the risk for Zuma.