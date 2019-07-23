Where is police intelligence?

To effectively solve the criminal situation in the Western Cape, the intelligence service should have identified dealers in illegal drugs, guns and ammunition as well as leaders of the gangs and arrest all these criminals. - Chopo

Midrand cops collect bribes

The Midrand police station is underperforming. Commissioner Elias Mawela was in Midrand last month to address the issue of crime. Midrand officers routinely take bribes from criminals and let them get away. - SM Maisa

Will CR17 duck and dive till end?

First it was Madonsela vs Zuma on Inkandlagate. This time it is Mkhwebane vs CR17 over Bosasagate. Will CR17 duck and dive until his last day in high office while JZ is humiliated in the Zondo commission? - Oriah Choshane

Why hire Ngoako if he was spy?

Why did former president Jacob Zuma appoint Ngoako Ramatlhodi to his cabinet when he knew he was a spy? - Norman Matsebula

Zuma likes playing victim

Zuma's conduct at the state capture inquiry is suspicious. He wants to dodge accountability. We know he likes playing the victim. - Leset

We put illiterates in office

South Africans complain about unlicensed drivers, unqualified doctors, and unroadworthy vehicles and yet put illiterate people in public offices? - Anon