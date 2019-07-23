SA pushed into political dead end

Ex-president Jacob Zuma's appearance and evidence under oath at the Zondo commission was a sham. He made a mockery of our democracy and insulted our legal system. Zuma will go down in history as the Houdini of the 21st century.

Africa's quintessential escape artist, who propelled cunningness into a new dimension.

SA today wades through uncharted stormy waters. We are tightly trapped in a political cul-de-sac.

We are indebted to the previous political leadership in the form of political arrogance, glorification of rampant corruption, sycophancy and other manifestations of political decay.

Political stewardship was sadly lacking. These arrogant elites believed that no matter what policies they enact, there would be no disastrous consequences.