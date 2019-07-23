DA has lost my vote for lacking foresight to take SA's interests to heart

I have always been a member of the DA and its predecessors. There is no other real multiracial alternative among opposition parties.

However, I objected since the '90s to the DA's views on its role as the official opposition. What is happening now under Mmusi Maimane also happened to some extent under his predecessors.

With our history and historical backlogs in so many spheres, the approach of merely opposing as in old established democracies is out of place. I pleaded throughout for a more differentiated approach: opposition and criticism yes, but also constructive cooperation where feasible. It is especially applicable now.