Sending the army to Cape Town a tricky move

After the latest spate of murders on the Cape Flats in Cape Town, the government has decided to deploy the army.

Cape Town is ranked among the most violent cities in the world. However, the use of the military to perform law and order functions raises several problems - many of which have long-term implications.

The biggest problem is that armies are trained for warfare and to use maximum force.

This is very different from the law and order duties of the police. The principle of minimum force is alien to a soldier.

As SA National Defence Force General Solly Shoke recently stated: The army is trained to "skiet and donner" (shoot and beat up), not for crime prevention.

The government appears to have had little choice but to use the military as the police have been unable to protect citizens against violent criminals. A staggering 43 people were killed in Cape Town recently.

But studies show that using the military in an internal role can exacerbate conflict, rather than resolve it.

Soldiers are trained to kill

Military training and culture instils in soldiers a particular disposition. Aggressiveness and an emotional distancing from the "enemy" enables soldiers to deal with life-or-death situations and perform acts that are otherwise considered abhorrent in civilian society.