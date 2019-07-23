Everyone should be allowed to state their case

To everything there is a season and a time for every purpose under the sun.

June 16 uprisings have come again, this time not in a violent way but via the truth unravelled in an unconventional manner.

The can opener of Tin SA full of worms seeking to wriggle out of it has been found in ex-president Jacob Zuma, our messiah extraordinaire. The PIC inquiry, the public protector's final report, the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture and the fractional ANC, all happened just in time to pull off the veil over our eyes.

Allow Zuma, President Cyril Ramaphosa and all others an opportunity to give their side of the story. For we are not in the inner circles of the ANC, government or state organs. We don't know all of this narrative.

After all have said their say, then we can make our own conclusions of the nature of state capture and its malfeasance.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale