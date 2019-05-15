ZCC gospel artists demand own Sama category

Disgruntled Zion Christian Church (ZCC) gospel artists demand that the South African Music Awards (Samas) create a category that specifically caters for their genre that they feel has long been discriminated against.

Representatives of the group Moeti Seruteng and Sipho Kekana met with Recording Industry of SA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi on Monday to air grievances over the perceived snub by the Samas.

Top of the list on the memorandum that Sowetan has seen is the proposal for a new category - best ZCC contemporary music album.

The category will give recognition to instrumental versions of the ZCC gospel music genre that was introduced by Oleseng Shuping in recent years.

While the group applauded the Samas for making place for ZCC acappella music in the existing best indigenous faith music album category, they argue it's not enough.

"African indigenous music is broad. Even its faith segment is broad. It's broader than Zion music groups, four of which made it in as nominees into your category of five," the memorandum reads.

"It is broader than the Zulu language in a country with 11 official languages. All five nominees are Zulu albums.

"It is very disappointing, to say the least, that such a very important body as RiSA/SA Music Awards would be making such a very dire mistake of implying Zion music is the only African indigenous faith music.

Furthermore, they demand that the Samas have a judge with an ear for the ZCC genre.