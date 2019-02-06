Don't despair over Valentine's, it could be a capitalist ploy

The dreaded Januworry has finally bowed out, three months since it started. The month of cupid is now in full swing and there are three people I know who won't be buying roses and candy.

The first is former president Jacob Zuma since Valentine's Day will be the first anniversary of the day he was kicked out of office. The second is former Olympic champion Oscar Pistorius who, apart from being behind bars, will remember that Valentine's Day when he fired four shots in the bathroom.

The third is Vusi Nzapheza to whom the day brings back memories of emptiness when I lay comatose on the operation table three years ago, with my heart being stitched by specialists.

The day of course, signals good tidings since I came out alive. I have also had my fair share of Valentine's hype but these days I'm philosophical about its significance.

For starters, Valentine's Day could just be another gimmick by capitalists to push chocolate sales. It could also be a ploy to push depression medicine for those without dates.