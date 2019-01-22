Cheap politics should not get in way of giving girls dignity

I was satisfied with the grocery shopping list I’d drawn with my daughter, Azania. I was mindful of the perils of taking her to the mall, given her sweet tooth and impulsive buying. However, I am impressed with her housekeeping acumen, especially since I lack an eye for a bargain.

A shopping list is a useful guide in the current harsh economic climate. While I have watertight defences to resist trinkets, Azania is one to crumble at the sight of minty chocolate cookies without checking their price.

As I pushed the trolley and picked the items on our list, Azania would occasionally fall behind. I knew this meant yet another item I hadn’t budgeted for.

The puppy expression on her face never failed to break down my resistance and more often than not, I’d give it the green light even as I did a quick mental calculation of the cost at the till.

Threatening to deduct the purchase from her allowance had proven futile and she knew it. After all, I am Daddy at the mall but at home I’m just Mavusana.

We’d picked out toiletries and I wheeled the trolley onto the next aisle when she pulled a disappearing act. I spotted her around the corner with her arms behind her back and immediately insisted on seeing if she had another packet of jelly tots. She lamely showed me a packet of sanitary towels as I sheepishly signalled her to drop it in the trolley.

My little girl had grown and I hadn’t even noticed.