Rugby-tackling a bok during wedding is not for sissies.

Two weeks into December and I'm already bedridden. All it took was a funeral in the first week and a wedding in the second to crash my festive programme. The cousin's wedding was particularly hectic as I was the MC in the Vaal.

I had them eating out of my hand until the newly betrothed went for a photo-shoot on the banks of the Vaal River.

A seemingly friendly springbok was grazing as the couple and bridesmaid posed for pictures with a few guests watching. Suddenly, the antelope rushed for the behinds of the female guests and gored them, exposing their bloomers.

In the melee, it was left to me to intervene and stop the blatant sexual harassment from the randy animal.

For someone who had never even caught a chicken in his life, I had to summon superhuman courage to grab the mad bok. I forgot about my bad foot and rugby-tackled the animal. I put my beer on the side and grabbed it by the rump but it cut loose and went for my beer.

The animal was horny and drunk. It was clear it was too familiar with homo sapiens but I had reached the end of my tolerance.

Nobody gate-crashes a wedding when I officiate, and that includes a four-legged animal that sits on my country's emblem. Drunkenness and raging hormones are a bad combination. In the scrum, the bok lashed out with a kick to my healing fracture, sending needles of pain coursing through my marrow.