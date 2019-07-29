Lira and hubby head to splitsville
Award-winning artist Lira and her husband of nine years, Robin Kohl, have parted ways.
They issued a joint statement on the songbird's Instagram and Facebook pages announcing that they were no longer singing from the same hymn book.
"To all my beloved fans, friends, family and business associates, it is with great sadness that I announce my separation from my husband of many years, Mr Robin Kohl. Robin and I are currently living apart and are in the process of deciding the future of our marriage.
"We have had a long and fruitful marriage and business relationship and have formed a strong bond that will remain whatever the outcome of our time apart. In the meantime, Robin and I sincerely request that our privacy be respected during this difficult time. We thank you in advance for your understanding," reads the statement.
Both Lira and Kohl could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press.
Lira's new manager Lisa Loeb was evasive when asked to confirm the legitimacy of the statement.
"If she announced on her page, I assume it's real because if her account was hacked I would have known about it," she said.
It looks like 2019 has not been a good year for some of the adored South African celebrity couples as several of them have already announced the end of the road for their marriages and relationships.
Among the celebrity marriages that collapsed this year is that of singer Nhlanhla Nciza of Mafikizolo and her husband of 15 years TK Nciza.
Nhlanhla also announced their separation on Instagram last month.
Another celebrity couple reportedly heading for a divorce is The River actor Hlomla Dandala and his wife Brenda.
It was reported that the couple could be heading for splitsville after Dandala allegedly discovered that his wife cheated on him.