Lira and hubby head to splitsville

Award-winning artist Lira and her husband of nine years, Robin Kohl, have parted ways.

They issued a joint statement on the songbird's Instagram and Facebook pages announcing that they were no longer singing from the same hymn book.

"To all my beloved fans, friends, family and business associates, it is with great sadness that I announce my separation from my husband of many years, Mr Robin Kohl. Robin and I are currently living apart and are in the process of deciding the future of our marriage.

"We have had a long and fruitful marriage and business relationship and have formed a strong bond that will remain whatever the outcome of our time apart. In the meantime, Robin and I sincerely request that our privacy be respected during this difficult time. We thank you in advance for your understanding," reads the statement.

Both Lira and Kohl could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press.

Lira's new manager Lisa Loeb was evasive when asked to confirm the legitimacy of the statement.