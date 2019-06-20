Nhlanhla and TK Nciza announce split after 15 years of marriage

Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Nciza has announced that her and music mogul husband Thembinkosi “TK" Nciza have split after almost 15 years of marriage.

The decision was announced by Nhlanhla on Thursday morning in a short statement.

"After almost 15 years of our strong bond of marriage, my husband TK Nciza and I have come to a tough but amicable decision to bring an end to our union," the statement read.

The star, who is currently overseas, said the pair would "remain on good terms" and would do everything they could to be great parents to their children.