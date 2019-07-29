Thugs pounce on Masechaba Ndlovu

Radio and TV personality Masechaba Ndlovu was lucky to escape with her life after armed thugs, who later apologised when they recognised her face, pounced on her and her child this week.

This after the former Metro FM afternoon drive show host was robbed of her BMW 5 Series, cellphones, TV, laptop and cash at gunpoint.

Ndlovu, who be will joining SAfm as a guest host for women's month from next month, confirmed the incident and said she was glad that her family was safe.

"We are receiving trauma counselling. The case is sitting with the Randburg SAPS; please refer to them for further details," Ndlovu explained.

In her statement to the police, Ndlovu said the robbers pounced in the early hours of Thursday while she and her young son were asleep. She was woken up by a loud bang at the door.

She said she got the shock of her life when five armed robbers in balaclavas stormed her Bryanston, Joburg, home's bedroom at about 2.30am.

What could have appeared to be a bad dream for Ndlovu turned real when the bandits started roughing her up and tied her up with cable ties.

Ndlovu's nightmare turned worse when the thugs started ransacking her home and helped themselves to her prized possessions.