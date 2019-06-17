Masechaba Ndlovu lands film role after radio slot

As the saying goes, when one door closes, another one opens. This is evident in the life of former Metro FM afternoon drive co-host Masechaba Ndlovu.

Ndlovu bagged a role in the new Ferguson film, Kings of Joburg, after she was fired from Metro FM earlier this year.

Sunday World reported how Ndlovu was booted out of Metro FM for her controversial interview with musician Babes Wodumo in May last year.

However, the axing from the popular radio show did not deter Ndlovu as she scooped a TV gig to host the Big Secret on the BET Channel.

Last week, Shona Ferguson left his fans' tongues wagging when he dropped a two-minute clip trailer on Twitter captioned "We are not playing, Kings of JoBurg 1st trailer is out", teasing fans that the city will never be the same again.

Even though Uncle Shona, as he is known by fans, didn't reveal much detail about the film, the trailer tells it will be something to be excited about.