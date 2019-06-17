Masechaba Ndlovu lands film role after radio slot
As the saying goes, when one door closes, another one opens. This is evident in the life of former Metro FM afternoon drive co-host Masechaba Ndlovu.
Ndlovu bagged a role in the new Ferguson film, Kings of Joburg, after she was fired from Metro FM earlier this year.
Sunday World reported how Ndlovu was booted out of Metro FM for her controversial interview with musician Babes Wodumo in May last year.
However, the axing from the popular radio show did not deter Ndlovu as she scooped a TV gig to host the Big Secret on the BET Channel.
Last week, Shona Ferguson left his fans' tongues wagging when he dropped a two-minute clip trailer on Twitter captioned "We are not playing, Kings of JoBurg 1st trailer is out", teasing fans that the city will never be the same again.
Even though Uncle Shona, as he is known by fans, didn't reveal much detail about the film, the trailer tells it will be something to be excited about.
Ndlovu stars in the film alongside Shona, his wife and business partner Connie Ferguson, Zolisa Xaluva, Cindy Mahlangu and Tsholo Matshaba. In the trailer, Ndlovu is seen playing the role of a TV news presenter. The trailer shows a serious robbery taking place in a building in the inner city.
However, Ndlovu, who revealed her excitement about the new gig, declined to comment further about the details of the film.
She said she was happy about the new gig but said details around her character and the synopsis will be revealed soon.
Ndlovu also said that most of her character in the film matches her real character and personality.