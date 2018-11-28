Beyoncé readies for massive Tata concert on Sunday
Beyoncé will set FNB Stadium alight on Sunday as she headlines the much-awaited Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.
Ahead of the festival, the US superstar penned a heartfelt tribute to Nelson Mandela (see article on the right).
But if you thought that a Destiny's Child reunion was about to happen, think again.
After singer Kelly Rowland was spotted in Cape Town on Monday, a social media frenzy started with many speculating that the R&B trio will be reuniting like they did at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
But Michelle Williams quickly poured cold water on any hopes when she revealed on Instagram that she's in the middle of the Broadway rehearsal of Once on This Island.
"No, I'm not in SA, I'm in New York rehearsing for the Broadway musical Once on This Island. Yes, Kelly is there. Bey is there as well for her Global Citizen performance," Williams said in a video clip.
"So for those trying to put two and two together, it's not gonna happen. Not this time at least... but have fun," she shared.
International artists such as Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z, Ed Shereen, Usher, Pharrell Willaims, Chris Martin, Dave Chappelle and Eddie Vedder will perform on Sunday.
This week, house music maestro DJ Black Coffee was unveiled as the third SA act to grace the concert, joining Cassper Nyovest and Sho Madjozi.
African acts Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, D'banj and Femi Kuti are also on the line-up.
Superstars such as Oprah Winfrey, Trevor Noah, Bob Geldof, Bonang Matheba, Gayle King, Tyler Perry and Naomi Campbell are scheduled to host the festival.
With news of the death of Winfrey's mom Vernita Lee this week, many wondered if she would still be attending.
Sowetan has learned that she will put on a brave face and attend the concert. Lee has reportedly been buried already.
"Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding my mother's passing. It gives our family great comfort knowing she lived a good life and is now at peace," Oprah posted on Instagram.
World leaders from Belgium, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda and more will join President Cyril Ramaphosa as his guests.
A number of events leading up to the big night have been announced, including The Next 100 Summit on Thursday night hosted by Azania Mosaka and attended by Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah, Trevor Stuurman, Nomzamo Mbatha, Pearl Thusi and Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe.
On Friday night there will be the Forever Young Ball to be attended by international and local guests such as Connie Ferguson, Black Coffee and Terry Pheto.
There will be an exclusive top secret gala dinner on the eve of the concert.