Beyoncé readies for massive Tata concert on Sunday

Beyoncé will set FNB Stadium alight on Sunday as she headlines the much-awaited Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.

Ahead of the festival, the US superstar penned a heartfelt tribute to Nelson Mandela (see article on the right).

But if you thought that a Destiny's Child reunion was about to happen, think again.

After singer Kelly Rowland was spotted in Cape Town on Monday, a social media frenzy started with many speculating that the R&B trio will be reuniting like they did at this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

But Michelle Williams quickly poured cold water on any hopes when she revealed on Instagram that she's in the middle of the Broadway rehearsal of Once on This Island.

"No, I'm not in SA, I'm in New York rehearsing for the Broadway musical Once on This Island. Yes, Kelly is there. Bey is there as well for her Global Citizen performance," Williams said in a video clip.

"So for those trying to put two and two together, it's not gonna happen. Not this time at least... but have fun," she shared.