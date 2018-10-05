Mzansi goes crazy over LootLove's pregnancy announcement
Mzansi has joined LootLove and Reason in celebrating the news that they're having twins.
The Twitter streets have been in a complete frenzy ever since LootLove announced on Friday afternoon that she and Reason are expecting twins.
The TV star left fans shook in a good way when she took to Instagram to share a picture of her growing baby bump with two drawings on it.
LootLove also poured her heart out about her journey so far, which she described as the "most beautiful time of her life".
"It’s a phenomenal time to be me. God and my ancestors came together for me and blessed me with something so wonderful! I’m pregnant! I won’t lie! I’m shoooook! Haha!," she said.
The mama-to-be added that she was scared, excited and nervous all at the same time.
"I always thought I was cool and now to find out that I’m having twins makes me even cooler! I am carrying Hip and Hop. This is the most beautiful time of my life. Most precious. The scariest and the most exciting. I’m completely vulnerable and sensitive. I’m excited! I’m nervous but all that goes away when I feel weird little gas bubbles which I now know are little kicks because I’m carrying life. A reminder of the miracle and wonder that is God."
LootLove explained that she decided to keep her pregnancy away from the spotlight until now to give those close to them "their moment" with the news.
"The most important thing for me has been protecting my family, my persons family, his beautiful children and respecting tradition. My silence has had everything to do with making sure that everyone who matters has their moment with this, that they feel everything, from shock to happiness to curiosity to excitement...all of it. Alone, without the rest of the country pitching in, hounding them/adding commentary/calling or harassing them etc. Its a beautiful time, it’s a sacred time, it’s our time."
View this post on Instagram
It’s a phenomenal time to be me. God and my ancestors came together for me and blessed me with something so wonderful! I’m pregnant!?????♀️ I won’t lie! I’m shoooook! Haha! ? I always thought I was cool ??... and now to find out that I’m having twins makes me even cooler! I am carrying Hip and Hop ?? This is the most beautiful time of my life. Most precious. The scariest and the most exciting. I’m completely vulnerable and sensitive. I’m excited! I’m nervous but all that goes away when I feel weird little “gas bubbles” which I now know are little kicks because I’m carrying life. A reminder of the miracle and wonder that is God. ❤️ As “personalities”/“celebrities”, we are selfishly required to share every moment in our lives and when we don’t, we have people around us that we think we can trust, who gladly do it for us wether it hurts/compromises us and those we love or not. We constantly have vultures flying above us ready to share our private lives in the most non-emotional manner ever. You may forget but all I am is Human. Flesh and blood and nothing will ever change that and yes, my life is your entertainment, I get that, but try walk a mile in my shoes. The most important thing for me has been protecting my family, my persons family, his beautiful children and respecting tradition. My silence has had everything to do with making sure that everyone who matters has their moment with this, that they feel everything, from shock to happiness to curiosity to excitement, ALL OF IT, Alone, Without the rest of the country pitching in, hounding them/adding commentary/calling or harassing them etc. Its a beautiful time, it’s a sacred time, it’s OUR time. I am BEAMING! Here’s to LOVE. Here’s to forever with the greatest gifts of them all. P.S If you see me in the streets, please don’t touch my tummy... I will punch you in the throat! ?? K thanks byeeeee ❤️????????♀️ ?: @aust_malema ??: @siya_weloveher ?: @preciousxabamakeup #LootLoveSquared?
Celebrities including the likes of Maps Maponyane, Terry Pheto, Thembisa Mdoda, Boity and hundreds of fans have congratulated LootLove and Reason.
@ReasonHD x @LootLove collaborated and produced two hits!!??— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) October 5, 2018
Congratulations on the blessing of your twins fam!! ????
All Love!! ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/IkCZBahQxG
This made my heart so so happy. ???????????❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @LootLove ???? pic.twitter.com/FDxQVxhT6m— #WuzDat now available (@Boity) October 5, 2018
You. Are. Love...it’s only fitting that God blesses you this much. Congratulations maMfene. Hello twin mommy @LootLove ??????????!!! pic.twitter.com/7LdZ8tv3fw— Thembisa Mdoda (@tembisa) October 5, 2018
She has 3 heartbeats!!???? @LootLove pic.twitter.com/UAdn3P1F2O— #MoozlieVictory? (@NoMoozlie) October 5, 2018
Beautiful ??.— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) October 5, 2018
Congratulations mama ❤️❤️ @LootLove pic.twitter.com/bXNBAoF6sv