Noah to match Giving Tuesday donations up to R2m

Internationally acclaimed comedian Trevor Noah will be adding up to R2m as part of Giving Tuesday.

Noah launched a campaign on BackaBuddy where anyone can donate any amount to his Trevor Noah Foundation which he founded last year.

Noah posted on YouTube pleading that people spend their money on school pupils as part of creating a better future.

“It’s a Giving Tuesday as we know, what that means is that people give whatever they can.

“I’m excited to announce that I will be donating more money into the Trevor Noah Foundation which supports schools and teachers around South Africa getting them what they need.

“I will be donating whatever you do and I will match it up to R2m,” he said on his YouTube video.

The Giving Tuesday SA concept introduced last month follows the huge global sales Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Snenhlanhla Vilakazi said they had to introduce the concept in South Africa because giving back should be made a norm.

Vilakazi claimed that a total of R4.2bn was raised globally as part of giving back.

“It harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organisations to encourage local philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

“The idea is simple – if you shop on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, consider a gift back to those who need it on Giving Tuesday,” said Vilakazi.

She emphasised that the day is not only about giving money but also sharing stories of motivation.

“Terry Pheto, Kabelo Mabalane and Danny Koppel, Brent Lindeque, and Bokang M Tshabalala have all offered their giving stories, in support of #GivingTuesdaySA,” she said.