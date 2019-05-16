AKA on fame: To be honest, I don’t even f***ing care anymore

On Wednesday afternoon rapper AKA announced that his latest studio album, Touch My Blood, went double platinum, something he knows he should be happy about. Instead, he said he didn't care one bit and took to Twitter to rant about it.

The rapper explained that he wished he could "unmeet" certain people in his life and that he was actually over being famous, because it apparently "sucks".

"Anyways. TMB is now double platinum, officially. Whoopedy f*****’ doo.

"To be honest, I don’t even f*****’ care anymore," AKA said.

He went on to write several tweets about how he didn't want to seem ungrateful to the people who continued to support him.