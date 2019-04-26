SAMA newcomer nominees show a bright future for SA music

The nominees for the 2019 South African Music Awards were released yesterday and the usual suspects, such as DJ Black Coffee, AKA and Mafikizolo all made the list in various categories.

While the established acts of the industry will generally be the ones people look to judge the status of the country’s music scene, it’s the Newcomer of the Year category that tells us a lot about the future of our music industry and we have to say, we are impressed.

Five musicians were nominated this year and these are some of the reasons we believe they deserve the accolades.

Mlindo The Vocalist – Emakhaya

Mlindo’s unique voice has taken over South African airwaves, with his club banger Amacala, featuring Mzansi’s favourites Kwesta and Thabsie. Yet, it is his social commentary with songs such as AmaBlesser and Egoli that prove that Mzansi’s young and up-coming musos care about much more than partying and fast cars.