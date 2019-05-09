AKA to Cyril Ramaphosa: 'I want to introduce you to my woman'

As if you needed any more confirmation that Zinhle and AKA are back together, the rapper confirmed it. To the president. As one does.

President Cyril Ramaphosa took part in Instagram live videos with celebrities on election day on Wednesday, urging followers to cast their votes.

In a live video on AKA's feed, Zinhle started off by helping AKA find the president's handle so the two could connect.

"You do it for me baby. I can't do this thing," said AKA.

Next thing the pres is on AKA's timeline.

AKA said it was an historic day and showed off his inked thumb.

"I hope all those who follow you vote and vote right," said the pres.

And that's when AKA took a gap.

"Babe, come say hi to president. I want to introduce you to my woman. Babe, make quick. The president is on the phone."

Take a moment to let that sink in. It's the elections. Political pundits say it will be the ANC's toughest election yet. And AKA wants the leader of the ruling party to meet bae.