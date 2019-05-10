Cassper says SA hip-hop is now all 'dark energy and egos'

Cassper Nyovest has been in the game for a long time and told fans this week that SA hip-hop has become loads more toxic over the years.

Cassper's rivalry with AKA at one point threatened to split SA hip-hop but a ceasefire has seen the waters calm for a bit.

But, according to the rapper, things are not yet hundreds and the game is still infected with a dark energy and loads of egos.

Cassper said on Twitter that hip-hop artists were "supposed to be making money and having fun together" but were now living in the trenches.

"This hip-hop thing used to be so fun. Dawg, I miss the days we used to go to sway every Sunday and just party and celebrate this SA hip-hop thing. Now it's just dark energy and egos. Motho o survivor ka Jeso fela mo."

Cassper said one of the biggest problems was there was so much hate.