Quiteria & George split 'messy'

Fashion designers Quiteria & George, is going through a nasty break-up, according to industry insiders.

The Johannesburg-based couture label made up of Quiteria Kekana and George Malelu hit the big time in December after designing a bespoke look for Beyonce during her Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 performance.

Kekana ended speculation yesterday and confirmed to Sowetan that they were no longer in business together after five years.

He refused to disclose the reason behind the separation and directed further questions to his publicist Lerato Mpholo.

"It was a mutual separation between the duo. For them the partnership was no longer working. They wanted to develop their own personal brands," Mpholo commented on behalf of the duo.

"They parted on good terms. They sat down and evaluated how they have been working together and decided to part ways."

Malelu's phone went unanswered.