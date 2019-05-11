Celebs get real on the challenges of being a working mom

LEBO MASHILE

Activist and writer Lebogang Mashile is a household name. She’s been on our screens as a TV presenter and actress, and on the world’s stages as a performance poet and sought-after speaker. She’s also the mother of two boys.

What do you love about being a mom?

My children give me a renewed sense of faith and hope in what is possible every single day. Their love and optimism is inspiring and infectious. They inject light into my life with their playfulness.

What about your particular profession makes it difficult to be a working mom?

Being an artist often means lots of travel, irregular hours, erratic income, and basically working around the clock juggling multiple skills and projects at any given time. It means having to say “no” to demands on my time at work and at home.

Being a working artist and mother makes me feel like I am stretched very thin a lot of the time, but it has also been one of the best teachers around setting boundaries and keeping focused on my most important priorities.

Name one struggle you wish people understood about being a working mom

Working mothers carry our kids with us when we are at work, and often we carry our work with us when we are with our kids, even when we don’t want to. Being a working mother is always having to see the bigger picture. It is having to put your heart in your back pocket to get on with the business of providing for a family.

What is your one wish for Mother’s Day?

This country calls people “Mama” as a term of respect, but it fundamentally does not respect women. I wish people who like this term of endearment spent less time wanting to look respectful and more time unlearning patriarchy and actually listening to the challenges faced by women and mothers.