Why blackface's a total no-go area

Wearing character clothing is cute until it is politically incorrect when it becomes a mockery of a people.

High-end brands such as Gucci, Prada, and Moncler had to pull their blackface emblazoned regalia from shelves over the last few months. Even Katy Perry's label was caught on the wrong side of the fence.

Guccis's 2018 balaclava was a sweater extending up over mouth, the cutout has big red lips on the outline, and was retailing for R12 000.

Prada's pradamalia accessory resembles black monkeys with outsized red lips.

Critics said like Moncler, Gucci as well as Perry's shoes resembled Little Black Sambo, an 1800s book character which fed into racist stereotypes that dehumanised black people.

In modelling there has been some Caucasian influencers who have gone two shades darker via make-up or pigment enhancing pills, to gain them followers and endorsements.

Emma Hallberg admitted to being Swedish but says in her defence she tans easily. Influencers like Aga Brzostowska from Poland is said to have enhanced her buttocks and skin to resemble black women.

Dikeledi Mokoena, founder of the Afro UFAWA NGO and Phd student of Political Science, says blackface is not always overt.

Examples of racist fashion is when Burberry were called out after their noose hoody was unveiled at London Fashion Week last week.

Their CEO Marco Gobbetti claimed the design was inspired by the marine theme, but acknowledged eventually that it was insensitive. On Tuesday they announced they would work toward diversity and inclusivity in terms of talent.

During Black History Month, Adidas dropped its "Uncaged Ultraboost" an all-white sneaker in celebration of the month. When the insensitivity of slavery and cages was brought to their attention, they quickly cancelled it.