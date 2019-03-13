Their lenses capture the present ... for the future

Zanele Muholi, who studied advanced photography at the Market Photo Workshop in Newtown, calls herself a visual activist.

She is a proud member and activist for the LGBTQI community. Partnered with her images is video material looking at lesbian intimacy and biracial relationships.

Her images on the wall are deeply intimate, sensitive close-ups of herself and other women.

She says now is the time for her to rewrite the history of black queer and trans through visuals. "For the world to know our resistance and existence at the height of hate crimes in SA and beyond," she says.

She relays that her work focuses on race, gender and sexuality with a body of work looking at black lesbian, gay, transgender, and intersex individuals.

"Calling myself an artist wouldn't be accurate. I marry my beliefs and activism with my work. I tell people's stories of pain, love, sorrow, happiness through the images. I turned the lens on myself. And the story of SA's democracy would not be complete without telling stories of same-sex relationships."

Born in Umlazi, Durban, now Joburg-based Muholi says it is the women in her life who inspired her to capture images for a living.

She co-founded the Forum for Empowerment of Women in 2002 and founded Inkanyiso, an online forum for queer visual media, in 2009.

Muholi has won numerous awards and has exhibited around the globe. She continues to teach photography to particularly black youth from various townships in order to empower them.

Nothing tells true story like still images