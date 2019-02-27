Women are more than their clothes

Activist Lesley Ncube, from the #TotalShutDown movement, says women are no longer stay-at-home moms who cook and clean until their husbands bring home the bacon.

She reiterates that many women are breadwinners and that their clothes shouldn't be a reflection of how well they can do their jobs.

Patriarchy, she says, continues to favour men in various spaces.

Ncube speaks in defence of three women, a cardiologist, a vice chancellor and a primary school teacher, whose dress sense recently came under fire from social media trolls.

"Men are the ones who constantly sexualise women. The example of the teacher, who went viral because of her tight clothes showing off her curves... it was men questioning how children will be able to learn. (They were) sexually objectifying her instead of questioning themselves. It should be noted that women that are curvy are the women that are constantly sexualised and told that their clothes are too revealing. The way a dress would look on a size 32 woman will fit and look differently on a size 36 woman."

The KwaZulu-Natal teacher, Lulu Menziwa, has since privatised her social media pages after pictures of her curvaceous body rocking beautiful outfits went viral.

Menziwa, 26, also responded to the derogatory comments about the pictures via a live video saying her learners were not perverted and that she just wanted to teach and be left alone.

Viwe Mtwesi, is SA's youngest cardiologist at 32, and should be commended for her feat instead of her dress sense.

The doctor has since laid a charge of crimen injuria and defamation of character at the Pretoria West police station after a woman referred to her as a prostitute for wearing a mesh top, exposing her bra at a Metro FM interview last week.