Do outfits define your excellence?

Activist Lesley Ncube from the #TotalShutDown movement says female dress codes are deeply entrenched in patriarchal norms.

"Even if human resources that come up with policies is led by women, we cannot ignore internalised misogyny that is entrenched in women as we grow up. So, having women decide the dress code doesn't fix the problem," she says

Fashion designer, Tshepo Mafokwane, of Sober Designs, says it's sad that it's mostly young women who have negative views against other women.

She reiterates that women should not be dictated to how to represent themselves.

"Men get to wear what they choose and never get criticised for it. Women are however always criticised. The focus in the workplace shouldn't be on clothes but on your skills and how well you perform.

"A company will tell you how to dress based on how they want clients to perceive you. But I doubt you would go to work in your clubbing clothes," she says.

Ncube says the best way to change the narrative is to interrogate men who objectify women.

"Place the onus on men to explain why they police women's dress codes.