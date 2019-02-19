Celebs lead way to loving your body

Real women have cellulite and love and embrace their flaws because of self-love. This in a nutshell is what the new Ackermans #IAMMe Campaign is all about.

The lingerie campaign tackles issues around body positivity through unfiltered candid shots of popular personalities including actress Rami Chuene, TV presenter Pearl Modiadie, muso Busiswa Gqulu as well as blogger and presenter Kim Jayde and model Minki van der Westhuizen.

Ackermans marketing strategist Tanya Ruiters said the project was all about positive affirmation.

"We wanted to tell the story of five enormously successful, vivacious women at the top of their game, and show that they have the same insecurities and vulnerabilities as all of us - yet they're choosing to embrace these so-called "flaws".

Two of the campaign's models candidly chat to Boitumelo Kgobotlo about the power of accepting their own imperfections.

Rami Chuene

When do you feel most comfortable in your skin?

Twenty years ago I would have pointed a few issues I had but now I have nothing to complain about. I'm comfortably settled, I love what I see.

What is your favourite part of your body?

I have quite a few. My skin, my legs, my arms, my breasts, do teeth count? Then yes, my teeth. In fact, I think I'm overall well-rounded.

What do people compliment you about?

My skin and my breasts.

When was the last time you went shopping for swimwear and what were you looking for?

In December. I was looking for swimwear that fits. It was difficult to find one that fits my boobs. So I went the custom-made route.

Tell us about your lingerie-shopping experience, do you usually get what you want?

Not all the time. The big cups are very scarce and you find one going from shop to shop only to leave empty-handed. Another struggle is that bigger sizes are usually in exclusive shops making them expensive.

What does self-love mean to you?

It's important to love myself first so I [can] teach others how to love me.

How do you deal with body shamers?

I couldn't be bothered. Why should I be bothered by people who body-shame something they're not and never will be part of? Besides, have you seen my body? Have you seen it move?

Yerrr...!