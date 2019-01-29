Heroes help poor learners realise dreams

Whether it is Mzansi celebrities who help the poor or ordinary people who are heroes in our communities, thousands of scholars receive better opportunities to help them study when these heroes among us step up.

Ashley Raphala, popularly known as DJ Shimza, radio DJ Moeti "Mo Flava" Tsiki and North West University lecturer John Molepo are among champions who give their all to ensure that less-privileged kids have a better chance to succeed through their charity efforts.

Raphala is running an annual drive to donate school shoes to disadvantaged children. The DJ from Tembisa said school shoes were important because children who go to school without shoes often get demoralised about attending classes.

The DJ, who started this campaign in 2010, was this year able to collect a massive 3,000 pairs from an initial drive that started with 250 pairs.