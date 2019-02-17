Ayanda Gcaba gets lover arrested over BMW

Popular celebrity manager and publicist Lolo Morapeli will spend another cold night in jail after she was arrested for allegedly stealing her boyfriend, former Orlando Pirates defender Ayanda Gcaba's flashy car.

Sunday World can sensationally reveal that Morapeli, who boasts artists such as actress Jo-Anne Reyneke, Big Brother star Blue Mbombo, kwaito legend Kabelo Mabalane and former Boom Shaka member Theo Nhlengethwa among her clients, was thrown behind bars at the Diepkloof cop shop after she handed herself over on Thursday.

