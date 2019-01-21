Botswana fans give acclaimed muso Dan Tshanda hero's sendoff

Hundreds of his fans from all over southern Africa poured into Soweto to bid farewell to musical legend Dan Tshanda at his funeral on Friday.

The internationally acclaimed muso was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery in Joburg. His funeral service was held at Palm Bible Church in Dlamini, Soweto, near Tshanda's neighbourhood of Chiawelo.

A contingent of fans from Botswana, accompanied by Tshanda's in-laws, arrived in great numbers for the funeral which had a festive mood.

The Botswana group arrived in Soweto in two buses and a number of private cars, with their their national flag raised high during the energetic service. Tshanda's widow Sylvia hails from Botswana.