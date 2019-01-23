Booze ordered via apps new trend.

If you've been too lazy to go to the nearest bar for an ice-cold beer or worried that the closest tavern doesn't have the finest whisky according to your taste, worry no more as booze-on- delivery apps come to your rescue.

Imagine you were drinking at home with friends, then you run out of booze early and no one is sober enough to drive out to get more drinks. It is a huge inconvenience, but worry no more.

All you need now is your phone and an app, and then you can place an order.

Bottles is one of the popular apps in the local market. Co-founder Vincent Viviers recalls how the idea for the app came about.