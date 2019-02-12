Simphiwe Dana back to pack a punch

Simphiwe Dana is back in action, after vocal cord surgery, to claim her crown as the true Africa Soul Queen.

She will be performing for the first time since her surgery three months ago at her Annual Congregation at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, on March 2.

Dana also features in the award-winning film by Mmabatho Montsho, Joko Ya Hao, a film inspired by the life of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, to be released in July.

"I was headhunted for the role and accepted because the character was based on and inspired by the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, whom I truly looked up to," said Dana.

"Having been blessed enough to spend time with Mama Winnie enabled me to find the character relatable.

"I also found the character's experiences quite similar to my own experiences growing up, being a village girl coming to the big city for career opportunities."

She said she is open to explore more roles. Dana explained that she never realised her vocals were damaged and kept performing internationally, causing further damage.

Surgery was necessary which saw her out of play for three months. "I couldn't talk or sing. The healing part meant seeing a vocal coach who needed to get me back in shape. And now I'm on my way back."

The singer also signed with Universal last month when she celebrated her 39th birthday. Her gift is that she will produce her own albums. "I take ownership of my work."