DA’s Stevens Mokgalapa elected as Tshwane mayor

The DA's preferred candidate, Stevens Mokgalapa, has been elected the new mayor of Tshwane.

Mokgalapa takes up the position after former mayor, Solly Msimanga's resignation took effect on Monday.

Msimanga resigned from the post after almost two-and-a-half years in office to focus on his campaign as the DA's Gauteng premier candidate.

Mokgalapa, who hails from Tshwane, was a councillor in the metro for nine years, and was most recently an MP and as who was the party's spokesperson on international affairs.

Mokgalapa's election on Tuesday was uncontested as no other party nominated a candidate.

Speaker Katlego Mathebe declared him mayor as he was the only candidate - which was in line with the municipal structures act.

Tshwane is governed by a coalition-led government in which the DA-led coalition does not have enough votes without either the ANC or the EFF's support to add its votes to pass simple decisions. Therefore, the lack of other candidates worked in the DA's favour

On Tuesday, the voteless exercise however smoothed the process out.