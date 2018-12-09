Mlindo goes golden with Emakhaya

Mlindo The Vocalist has had a big and successful year that earns him the title of music's biggest break-out solo act this year.

Released in September, his debut album Emakhaya, with hot tracks such as Macala and Imoto as well as guest appearances by Kwesta and Sjava just went gold.

Real name Lindokuhle Magedezi, the 23-year-old crooner cites his biggest accomplishment this year as buying his mom a townhouse in KwaZulu-Natal.

"My mom is one of those hardcore rural people that just want to see their yard, so she's still in disbelief. But she's really happy because now they are closer to schools and all of that," Mlindo says.

"The album is inspired by a lot of things such as my granny and the stories she used to tell me. Situations that I saw with my uncles growing up with their love lives, I drew inspiration from that as well. Problems that the youth is facing."

Mlindo was discovered by DJ Maphorisa on the internet in February.

Together with his younger brother on keyboard, they used to release covers of hit songs.

Before he knew it he was in studio recording his smash hit AmaBlesser and the rest is history.

"I always had hopes that someday someone will recognise me, but I never thought it would be on this level. This has been way over my expectations," he says.