Lorna Maseko plans mouth-watering menu for Delicious Festival
But, the million rand question, in this gloomy economic climate of a looming recession, is would you fork out a colossal R4255 to taste one of her mouth-watering dishes?
Get ready to feast your eyes on Maseko during the Heritage weekend as she will be cooking up a storm at the much anticipated DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.
"I think it's going to be absolutely fabulous. When you put food, entertainment and a great vibe together, it can only be the perfect ingredient to the most amazing recipe," she says.
Undoubtedly the biggest event on the spring social calendar, the two-day event taking place on September 22 and 23 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand will be headlined by American neo-soul singer Erykah Badu.
She will be joined by internationally renowned DJ Louie Vega as well as local acts including Amanda Black, DJ Oskido, Lira, DJ Fresh and Simphiwe Dana.
Maseko is in the middle of preparing a succulent menu for the Ambassador Luxury Suite where all the rich and fabulous will be rubbing shoulders. The premium lounge's VIP experience will set you back a whopping R4255 per person a day and a ridiculous R7590 a weekend.
"There is an interactive dessert table that I'm excited about. There is something for everyone," she says. "If you come on a Sunday and you are hung over, there is something to sort you out. There is a healthy option. It's a feast for the eyes, palate and ears."
With the rise of celebrity chefs in the public eye, the 35-year-old bombshell has positioned herself as the go-to food connoisseur along with singer J Something and actress Lucia Mthiyane.
Maseko has hosted hit cooking shows such as Top Chef SA and The Hostess with Lorna Maseko. Despite her success as a celebrity chef in the past few years, she insists that she hasn't arrived yet and wants to be a global brand.
"I'm constantly trying to arrive," she says. "We are just getting started. I'm just passionate about wanting to perfect my craft."
A former ballerina, Maseko burst onto the entertainment scene as a fresh-faced presenter on Top Billing in 2010. It comes as a surprise to me when she reveals that she only started transitioning into a celebrity chef in 2014 after taking part in Celebrity MasterChef SA. "I went to chef school for like two months. Then I thought I would rather practically do it. So, a lot of it has been trial and error," she shares.
"I'm a practical learner. If you think about ballet you are not reading books, but you are practising to perfect it."
Asked to share the secret behind maintaining her bodacious figure, even though she loves food, she laughs it off and reveals she doesn't follow a strict diet plan - perhaps it's just good genes.
"I have this weird thing that every Monday I want pap, chakalaka and everything. If it's not a Monday it's a Sunday," she says. It's like a craving. Then on Tuesday I go straight to salads."
One of four children, Maseko grew up in Alexandra. She says the biggest misconception about her is that she's snobbish. "I'm really down to earth and I'm from the hood," she insists.
"My dad was an entrepreneur and my mom was a secretary. They worked hard for us. They taught us that people can only take you that far, there is a part where you have to empower yourself."
Maseko is big on sisterhood. One of her closest friends is TV star Bonang Matheba. The BFFs have often been seen on social media serving friendship goals with their sisterly bond looking like a scene out of young adult film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.
"I'm very blessed to have a woman that adds value into my life in various ways. I think it's great to have people that move and inspire you. People that are leaders in their own rights."
Maseko, who has been married before, says romance at the moment is simply not on the menu.