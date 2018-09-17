Lorna Maseko plans mouth-watering menu for Delicious Festival

Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko is known for her saucy curves, not forgetting her juicy cleavage, sweet smile and luscious lips that all equate to a sexy winning recipe.

Maseko is living testament that cooking can be hot, in more ways than one - bon appétit.

But, the million rand question, in this gloomy economic climate of a looming recession, is would you fork out a colossal R4255 to taste one of her mouth-watering dishes?

Get ready to feast your eyes on Maseko during the Heritage weekend as she will be cooking up a storm at the much anticipated DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival.

"I think it's going to be absolutely fabulous. When you put food, entertainment and a great vibe together, it can only be the perfect ingredient to the most amazing recipe," she says.

Undoubtedly the biggest event on the spring social calendar, the two-day event taking place on September 22 and 23 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand will be headlined by American neo-soul singer Erykah Badu.

She will be joined by internationally renowned DJ Louie Vega as well as local acts including Amanda Black, DJ Oskido, Lira, DJ Fresh and Simphiwe Dana.