Lira takes centre stage at Womandla

Which song do you absolutely love performing no matter where you are? Why is this?

“Ixesha” is a great song as it is the most fascinating for foreigners. They become enthralled by it and they can’t help but move their bodies to the beat.

How are South African audiences different from US or Europeans audiences?

I'm well known in South African and my audiences know the music and they love to sing along, Europeans love to sit quietly and listen, they are largely caucasian. I have to prompt and guide them when it’s time to let loose and dance. Americans also listen attentively but they easily dance and respond to the music, they shout out complements while you're performing, it’s really great. My audience there tend to be African American, Caribbean as well as African.

What do you love about performing in South Africa?

My audiences are very wide, from age to race – everyone comes to the shows... I love that! My audiences here tend to be a lovely representation of South Africa, very diverse.