Déjà vu as China's rise in economic power sparks off a new Scramble for Africa

I was reminded of Masiza's composition during a visit to China recently. The East Asian superpower has been making its presence felt all over the world, especially on the African continent, much to the discontent of Western powers who - for over 400 years - made Africa their stamping ground.

The West's discomfort with China's rise in economic power and influence has sparked off a new Scramble for Africa. This new wave, however, does not come in the form of military invasions and political conquest.

It is mainly a propaganda war aimed at winning the hearts and minds of the continent's population.

On the one side of the propaganda war, we have wealthy China with its so-called chequebook diplomacy winning over African governments by offering them much needed loans for infrastructure developments on terms that look far more favourable than what the West used to offer.

China is said to be the main investor in many of Africa's nations and is responsible for major projects such as the construction of international airports, highways and factories in countries like Zambia, Ethiopia and Ghana.

Its supporters say these mega-projects, which do create much-needed jobs for the citizens of these countries, would never have been possible without the help of China.

On the other side are Western powers and Western-sponsored think-tanks warning us that China's activities on the continent can only lead to the "re-colonisation" of Africa, this time by Beijing.

The "unconditional aid" offered by China for most of the continent's poor nations is a "debt trap", they warn, that can only result in those nations being forced to sell family jewels to China at ridiculously low prices.

In Zambia, for instance, there has been a public outcry following claims by an opposition party that the government was planning to sell off Zesco (their version of our Eskom), the Lusaka airport as well as the national broadcaster to China because of the country's indebtedness to the Chinese.

However, these allegations have been flatly denied by the Zambian government.