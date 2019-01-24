Angelo Agrizzi: How Bosasa paid NPA insiders to stop corruption prosecution

Speaking on day seven of his testimony before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, Agrizzi named former correctional services commissioner Zach Modise, among others, who received monthly payments from the company.

According to Agrizzi, the list of people that were being paid per month were: Josiah Maako - R15,000, Maria Mabena - R10,000, Shishi Mathabela - R10,000, * Mkhabela - R10,000, Dikeledi Tshabalala - R15,000, Zach Modise - R20,000 and Mollot Ngubo - R15,000.

Papa Leshabane was getting R71,000 a month to pay Zack Modise and three journalists, which he did not name, to not write stories about Bosasa.

On Wednesday, Agrizzi confirmed the findings of an extensive investigation conducted by the SIU into corruption and tender rigging at the correctional services department 10 years ago.

The former chief operating officer told the commission he would meet with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson at least once a month to discuss a list of correctional services officials to bribe with cash, after Mti resigned and Patrick Gillingham had been demoted.

*Mkhabela's first name is not known.