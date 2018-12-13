Lungisa Xhamela has lifted the lid on his love life‚ inspirations and heartbreak‚ even sharing his gratitude that he was able to swerve all the baby mama drama.

The muso‚ who is father to a bubbly girl child‚ told TshisaLIVE that he believes in soul mate and has found his.

“I definitely believe in soul mates‚ I've found mine‚ and I've never been happier. Genuine happiness makes me believe in true love. I've never been this happy and it's a new feeling to me‚ but it is the best feeling in the world. Loving someone for who they are and getting that love back is amazing.”

The singer said he found it easy to sing about love because he had an archive of experiences and dreams for the future that inspired his music.

His recent song iLoveLetter was written by lead singer of The Soil‚ Ntsika Fana Ngxanga.