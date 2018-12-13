Lungisa Xhamela on writing love letters‚ music and baby mamas
Lungisa Xhamela has lifted the lid on his love life‚ inspirations and heartbreak‚ even sharing his gratitude that he was able to swerve all the baby mama drama.
The muso‚ who is father to a bubbly girl child‚ told TshisaLIVE that he believes in soul mate and has found his.
“I definitely believe in soul mates‚ I've found mine‚ and I've never been happier. Genuine happiness makes me believe in true love. I've never been this happy and it's a new feeling to me‚ but it is the best feeling in the world. Loving someone for who they are and getting that love back is amazing.”
The singer said he found it easy to sing about love because he had an archive of experiences and dreams for the future that inspired his music.
His recent song iLoveLetter was written by lead singer of The Soil‚ Ntsika Fana Ngxanga.
The mention of love letters sent Lungisa straight into memory lane.
You see‚ he used to be a writer of love letters in school.
“I miss the days where love letters were a thing. They had this sentimental attachment that nothing else can replace. I remember writing them in primary school. They were childish and fun‚ but they were authentic. Bringing them back wouldn't be such a bad idea‚” Lungisa said.
But the crooner also admitted that he hasn’t always been the greatest partner in the past.
He admitted to having cheated on a partner when he was younger‚ but said he has since grown up and seen the error of his ways.
“Yes I have cheated before. I'm not proud of it‚ and I've lived to learn and move on from past mistakes. My greatest challenge has been myself. Trying to stop myself from making mistakes and potentially breaking someone's heart. I've learnt a lot over the times."
Lungisa has a daughter from a previous relationship and said after breaking up with the mother of his child‚ they managed to keep things civil and are now good friends who are tackling co-parenting together.
“The mother of my daughter and I‚ are no longer an item‚ but we're good friends. Co-parenting with her has been really easy and stress free.”
Source: TMG Digital.