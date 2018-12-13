A Re Yeng not going anywhere near Mamelodi

“We have been dealing with threats before and as a business we take those seriously. We informed passengers when we knew it was clear the buses, passengers and employees were in imminent danger,” Bokaba said.

He added: “As the city, we are obviously concerned about the inconvenience to our bus commuters and we wish to profusely apologise to them. However, we can’t put their lives and those of our drivers at risk. We also have to ensure that we safeguard our assets – the buses.”

Bonny Ndjishe, coordinator of the Mamelodi Transport Solution (Matrans), made up of the two taxi associations in the area, disputed the city’s version. He said they had merely raised concerns during meetings on the “anti-competitive behaviour” from the TRT bus service.

He said the buses that had been operating for just over a year were charging fees which were charged about four years ago in Mamelodi, where commuters paid around R9 from the township to town. Taxis fares to the city are now R18 since December 1.

“They (TRT buses) use a system where people have to tap (their bus cards) when they get into the bus, but because they’re overcrowded most people just ride for free and they don’t tap their cards meaning we’re competing with buses that allow people to ride for free,” Ndjishe said.

He said it was the local taxi industry that protected the buses and ensured that they operated in the township from last year September.

“We didn’t demand that they should raise fares, we said they should consider making adjustments because we didn’t want a situation where the taxi industry turned against the buses,” Ndjishe said.

Sowetan has however seen a letter, dated November 22, addressed to “TRT CEO” by Matrans.

Though the letter is titled “Clarities Requested”, it however lists demands and threats, including compensation for income generated by the TRT in the last 12 months.

“Please be advised that there will be no operations of buses if there’s no response by Wednesday, 28th November 2018,” the letter stated.

Bokaba said the city would resume TRT bus operations only when it was safe to do so.

“TRT would not risk its buses, employees and passenger lives,” Bokaba said.

More than 20 buses were set alight in Mamelodi in June 2016 during widespread protests over the ANC’s decision to put Thoko Didiza as its Tshwane mayoral candidate.