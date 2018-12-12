Dress like the stars: Sho Madjozi and Jidenna

Musicians Sho Madjozi and Jidenna are popularly known for their respective hit singles; ‘Dumi hi phone’ and ‘Classic man’. Both Madjozi and Jidenna’s style can be described as a mix of contemporary wear influenced by African cultural attire.

While Madjozi is often seen wearing the Tsonga xibelani skirt, Jidenna can be seen referencing styles from the Congolese sapeurs and the English dandy man.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe: