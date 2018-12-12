Dress like the stars: Sho Madjozi and Jidenna
Musicians Sho Madjozi and Jidenna are popularly known for their respective hit singles; ‘Dumi hi phone’ and ‘Classic man’. Both Madjozi and Jidenna’s style can be described as a mix of contemporary wear influenced by African cultural attire.
While Madjozi is often seen wearing the Tsonga xibelani skirt, Jidenna can be seen referencing styles from the Congolese sapeurs and the English dandy man.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe:
Sho Madjozi – New wave culture
Steal her style
- Colour blocking. Shop for bright coloured jackets and skirts and complete the look with printed socks and shimmery coated sneakers .
- Afro-athleisure. Wear a xibelani skirt over running tights and complete the look with a bomber jacket or a printed t-shirt.
- Chic and fearless. Go for statement accessories such as pompom inspired earrings in contrasting colours, as well as stacked bracelets.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Jidenna – The dandy
Steal his style
- To get the timeless dandy look, shop for suits in primary colours, and pair with a crisp white shirt and a floral printed tie.
- Introduce afro-centric accents in your wardrobe by shopping for items such as a fez hat and an African print kurta.
- Return of the perm. For sleek looking hair consider getting a perm. For an edgier look, colour your hair grey or a burnt orange hue.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Stockists:
American Swiss, americanswiss.co.za
H&M, h&m.com
Sterns, sterns.co.za
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Tread + Miller, treadandmiller.co.za
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za