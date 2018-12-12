Entertainment

WATCH | Rick Ross tells girls to meet him at Checkers & the internet is a mess

By Kyle Zeeman - 12 December 2018 - 19:03
American rapper Rick Ross.
American rapper Rick Ross.

Rick Ross is in Mzansi for a music video shoot with Kwesta later this week and had the internet in a mess on Tuesday when he told all his thirsty fans to come slide past Checkers to meet him.

Dude had the internet all kinds of confused when he posted a video of himself asking female fans if they were going to Checkers.

He probably meant the fast food restaurant in America‚ but local fans were speculating that he could mean our very own supermarket.

They filled his stories with comments asking if he wanted to meet them at the Checkers in town or if he was gonna be a lannie and visit a Sandton branch.

Others were just shocked at his request‚ especially when he asked for someone to hit him with a strange move.

He is the "leg inside out and lift their calf" kinda guy.

People were convinced he was out here making girls break their legs.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X