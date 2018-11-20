After weeks of speculation‚ Ayanda Thabethe has come out to confirm that she and Zulu Mkhathini (formerly known as Dash) aren't an item anymore and she's said that she'll always think the world of him.

As Somizi hinted about their break-up at the Feather Awards last week and attempted to get Dash to collect Ayanda's award in her absence. In an impromptu Q&A Ayanda hosted on her Insta Stories on Monday‚ she confirmed their split.

"I'm single again. I'll always think the world of him‚" she said after a fan asked about the status of her relationship.

Ayanda and Dash would have been approaching their third anniversary and even though it is confirmed that they've split‚ there reason for their break-up remains unknown.

The presenter said that she's queening by herself for now and wasn't in a hurry to find a man.

"I'm not looking. I believe life will bring at the right time. I'm not in a rush either. I love a guy that is secure in himself and his self worth‚ honest‚ humble and kind. One who is hard working‚ ambitious‚ family orientated‚ adventurous and God fearing."

Ayanda also shared that if there was one regret she had‚ it had to be dating instead of starting businesses when she was younger.

"I wish I had dated less and started businesses much younger lol‚ boys will always be there - just get your own coin. Start where you are with what you have‚ start with fear in your heart‚ trembling. Just start..."

Dash told TshisaLIVE back in 2017 that the pair had been dating for over two years and gushed over how his girlfriend is one of his biggest supporters.

"We weren't being secretive. I think it was just‚ at first‚ that people were trying to put two and two together. So it was people who were guessing (about our romance). It's not that we are public or secretive‚ we are just doing what makes us comfortable. If we want to post‚ we will post. If we don't post than we don't. It is not a secret‚ but it also not advertised‚" he said.

See screenshots of Ayanda's Insta Stories Q&A below: