A month after Mzansi was left shook by the news that Khanyi and her bae Tebogo had called it quits‚ Khanyi has broken her silence and opened up about the pain and confusion she felt in the aftermath of the split.

Speaking to Metro FM's DJ Fresh on Tuesday‚ Khanyi admitted that she was still struggling with the breakup and had moments where she felt fine and moments where she wasn't.

"I don't know where I am right now. Every day is different. There are days where I call him and I'll say something. There are days where I'll call and hate it. There are days where I think it (the breakup) was the best thing. So‚ I don't know where I am."

Despite being together for nine years‚ Khanyi said felt the pair had broken up long ago and were just "fighting the physical'' before they decided to make it official.

The pair announced their split in January‚ with Khanyi writing: "Today I made peace with a battle that I have lost. I have accepted defeat. My greatest fear and my greatest loss... letting go of the man I gave my heart too Edward Billion (Tebogo)." A few days later Tebogo shared a video of the two‚ with the simple caption: "I lost my best friend and my world".

The pair were spotted together for the first time two weeks ago at a theatre show in Johannesburg. A meeting that Khanyi admitted led to the pair relapsing.