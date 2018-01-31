Several weeks after rapper AKA took to social media to claim he broke up with media personality Bonang Matheba‚ the rapper has addressed their apparent split and claimed he was still dealing with the loss.

The hitmaker released his latest single‚ Sweet Fire‚ last week where he touched on lost love.

"One thing about love it could drug you‚" AKA declares at the start of the track‚ before claiming that "he can't do it like I do."

Speaking to 5FM's Thando Thabethe recently‚ AKA confirmed the track was about losing music icons and also losing love in a relationship‚ but refused to share details on his alleged breakup.