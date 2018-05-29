If your bae is no longer texting back, you might have been ghosted

Wisani Khosa, a social worker based in Heidelburg, agrees: “Ghosting definitely leads to misinterpretation, because you are simply not getting a response: you are cut off. This, in most cases, is more difficult to deal with than a usual breakup,” she says.

“Where kids are involved, you can come up with a fictitious story or reasons. Take the story and use it as a teaching moment for the child,” Khosa says. “Of course, it’s a bit difficult in cases where the kids are older. In such cases, the parent has to be frank. Honest communication is important.”

What with the advent of online dating, ghosting is bound to proliferate, Khosa says. “The advent of dating apps like Tinder and Bumble set the scene for online ghosting. So we are likely to have more case of ghosting,” she says. “It’s going to be a defining feature of modern dating. But the fact that we are talking about it helps, because people are made aware of it. It prepares one somehow.” Masi Tlou*, 36, a media practitioner based in Sandton, Johannesburg was had been seeing her boyfriend for three years when she was ghosted. The couple got along famously and Tlou, not unusually, harboured ambitions to settle down in a relationship that culminated in a marriage.

“There was no heads-up,” she says. “In early December 2015 we had spent a weekend

together — only, we had spent it with friends. So there was a bit of busyness, because we attended other people’s parties and braais. The next Monday, Tlou texted her boyfriend to ask him to hang out, mentioning that while they had spent time together, it hadn’t been alone time. She messaged: “Let me fix dinner later tonight, so that when the week gets busy at least we know we are not missing out on each other.”

That evening, she cooked a special supper for the two of them. Normally, if her boyfriend were coming round, he’d arrive at about 7.30pm, but by 8.30pm, there was no sign of him. So Tlou texted him again, to see if he were caught up at the office. “There was no response,” she says. “At that stage, I was not alarmed by anything. Then, later on, probably after 9pm, I phoned him, but he didn’t pick up the call. I then sent him a text asking if he was okay, and still there was no response.