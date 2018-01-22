Zodwa Wabantu dismisses breakup rumours: 'I'm happy with my man'
Zodwa Wabantu has poured cold water on speculation that there's trouble in paradise with her Ben 10 and that she was on the hunt to replace him. This after a fake Twitter account started a social media search at her expense.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Zodwa said she was initially not aware that a parody account had asked men to send pictures for a "new Ben 10" and could confirm that she was perfectly happy with her man.
"Sometimes‚ people that create profiles and pretend to be me do such. It wasn't me‚ we haven't broken up. I am happy with my man‚ he makes me happy."
Over the weekend‚ the fake account posted a tweet asking other "Ben 10" material guys to post a picture‚ so that Zodwa could choose one guy to have "fun" with.
Bo Ben 10 Nikhona?— #ZodwaWabantuMeeting (@Zodwa_Wabantu) January 21, 2018
Post a picture of Yours I will Choose Oyedwa Nje Vo.
Let The Game Begin 😃😃🔥🔥#Ben10ForZodwa
Under #Ben10ForZodwa‚ many young men accepted the request and filled Zodwa's mentions with their snaps hoping to be chosen.
Zodwa added that she's currently at her happiest and wouldn't trade her joy for anything.
She said that she did not like people reducing her boyfriend to "just a Ben10" when he was more than that.
"Look‚ that man respects me and he loves me. I know people think he's with me for the money but no‚ that man makes me happy. I'm in that space where all I care about is being happy‚ and he does it. I actually don't want the Ben 10 tag for him because people associate it with bad things. My man is not with me for that kind of thing‚ we are just being happy together."
Zodwa said she and her bae had an understanding and their "set up" worked for them.
She added that for a person who has been hurt by men before‚ she felt lucky to have found a man that loves her for who she is.